Remember Skoda Fabia? Fabia 2021 in Europe is bigger, has 150 hp of power

Once upon a time, Skoda Fabia was a common sight on Indian roads. It was just the right size for Indian roads while not falling into the micro, mini or compact passenger vehicle segments. Time wasn't too kind to the car and it was eventually taken off the product lineup here even as it continues to sell in good numbers overseas. And the Czech manufacturer is now gearing up to drive in the Fabia 2021 in European markets with the promise of updated looks, more space on the inside, among other highlights.

Fabia 2021 is believed to be considerably larger than the preceding model. Reports suggest that it is 4,107 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and has a height of 1,460 mm. The wheelbase has also gone up by around 90 mm and is at 2,564 mm now. The car maker claims that despite the larger proportions, the latest Fabia weighs nearly the same and is actually more aerodynamic than ever before.

Skoda engineers claim that despite its larger proportions, the 2021 Fabia weighs almost the same as the model it will replace.

Based on the MQB-A0 platform - the same platform which has been customized to MQB-A0-IN for India-specific products, the 2021 Fabia also boasts of a bigger boot at 380 litres which opens up to 1,190 litres if the rear seats are rolled down.

Fabia 2021 promises to have more space on the inside although the cabin images have not yet been released by Skoda.

Skoda has opted to continue offering Fabia with a four-cylinder motor under the hood. The turb-charged 1.5-litre petrol motor delivers 150 hp of max power and has 250 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a seven-speed DCT box.

There is also the familiar 1.0-litre MPI engine which can be had with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG unit as an optional.

In terms of features, the latest Fabia will be packed with a panoramic sunroof, optional USB-C port in the rearview mirror for a dashcam, flexible storage compartment in the trunk and what Skoda refers to as a 'central, free-standing display' unit.

Expected to be unveiled later in the year, 2021 Fabia will be the fourth-generation offering from the car maker.