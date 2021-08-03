Remember Hyundai Santa Fe? Now check out the SUV with rugged XRT visual trim

Hyundai Santa Fe may have been taken off the company's India brochure but the SUV is well and alive in several other markets, including the US where the Koreans have added a new XRT appearance trim to it. While the Santa Fe does have a large dimension, its looks have always been more on the side of sporty elegance. Well, now add rugged and mean to the list of descriptions as well.

Hyundai informed recently that the 2022 Santa Fe SUV offered in the US will also come in an XRT trim which seeks to embolden the visual appeal of the vehicle. To give it a more menacing road presence, Santa Fe XRT has been given black lower bumper fascia molding at the front and rear, dark silver front and rear skid plates, black door side moldings, side steps, 18-inch dark alloy wheels and black roof side and cross rails. Additionally, the grille up front is in matte black while the mirror covers have been darkened as well.

Santa Fe is classified as a compact SUV in the US market.

The Santa Fe XRT SUV does not offer any updates under the hood. In the US, the car is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol motor and a 2.5-litre turbo petrol unit. And for all its mean additions on the outside, the Santa Fe XRT doesn't get any drive capabilities in addition to what is already on offer. It comes with HTRAC All Wheel Drive, Trailer Sway Control and towing capacity of up to 1590 kilos.

In the US, Santa Fe is classified as a compact SUV and has been around for some time now. With a growing preference for SUV body type - as well as for pick-up trucks, there is enough reason to guess that Santa Fe has a long road ahead of it here, along with the likes of other Hyundai SUVs offered which include vehicles from Venue to the Palisade.