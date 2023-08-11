2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV breaks cover. But will it come to India?

The latest Santa Fe is a major departure from the preceding model in many ways, including design, space and features
There are two powertrain options available - a 2.5-litre turbo motor and a hybrid tech version as well
The fifth-generation Santa Fe also grows in nearly every direction. This promises even more space in the three-row vehicle
The face and the rear design elements on the outside of the SUV have been radically changed
The SUV will be made available to US customers in 11 body colour choices
Pricing has not yet been revealed but the new Santa Fe is expected to go on sale at some point in time in 2024
Should Santa Fe come calling to India once again? The market here is ripe for SUVs although Hyundai's large SUVs have not fared too strong here