Porsche teases mystery 911 ahead of June 29 debut. What's cooking?

Porsche France has released a teaser image for a possible new variant of the 911 sportscar. Also, it could be a special edition iteration of the car as well. However, Porsche has not revealed anything specific about the model it teased through the image. Slated to be unveiled on June 29, the Porsche 911's debut coincides with Le Mans Classic.

The teaser image shows the rear profile of the upcoming mystery Porsche 911. Besides the unmistakable shape of the rear fenders and the hint of glossy black or grey paint, a sleek LED light bar running across the width of the car is also visible. Porsche has not revealed the entire rear profile of the car, but it is expected to feature sharp LED taillights that would be connected by the slim light bar. The teaser image also shows a Porsche 356 SL in the background. To refresh your memory, the Porsche 356 SL is an iconic car and the 1,100 cc class winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951.

The particular Porsche 911 could be the upcoming 911 ST as well. However, it is not confirmed yet, as the automaker is tight-lipped about any further details of the car. Interestingly, spy shots of the Porsche 911 ST's prototypes have already revealed that it would come with a completely different rear bumper design compared to the vehicle that the German luxury car brand plans to show on June 29.

Being a high-performance sportscar manufacturer, Porsche has a rich history at Le Mans. It has bagged 19 overall titles and 108 class victories at the Le Mans. The automaker struggled in the 24-hour race in 2023 with its highest-placed car finishing at ninth position in the Hypercar class.

