Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

The Honda Elevate was recently announced for the Japanese market as the Honda WR-V. The SUV will be made in India and exported to the Japanese market with sales set to begin in March next year. With the new WR-V all set to arrive in Japan, the automaker has previewed a special off-road spec version of the SUV that will be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 in January.

The special off-road spec Honda WR-V has been named the WR-V Field Explorer Concept. The concept gets a host of accessories to give it a more off-road-specific look. The teaser image reveals what Honda calls a “Tough Style" exterior. The chrome bits have been finished in gloss black along with smoked headlamps. The SUV also gets a different grille finished in all-black, three pilot lights, and yellow fog lights. The bumper gets additional black cladding and side cladding for a more muscular look.

Also Read : Made-in-India Honda Elevate unveiled in Japan as the new-generation WR-V

The Honda WR-V for Japan will go on sale in March 2024 and will be exported from the automaker's Tapukara facility

The black treatment continues on the ORVMs and roof spoiler, while the taillights appear to get the smoked look as well. A roof rail has also been added to the SUV to complete the rugged appeal. Expect to see more changes and accessories added to the concept when it is fully revealed next month.

It needs to be seen if Honda will make any changes to the mechanicals on the WR-V Field Explorer Concept. The standard WR-V announced for Japan will get the 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with only an automatic transmission. The India-spec model gets a 6-speed manual as well. The Japanese and Indian models are largely identical barring a few subtle differences on the interior including a different infotainment system on the former.

Apart from the HondaWR-V Field Explorer Concept, the company will also showcase the Accord e:HEV Sports Line and the Red Bull RB19 F1 race car at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. The annual event will be held between January 12-14.

First Published Date: