Nissan rolls out one lakh Magnite SUVs from its Chennai facility

Nissan Motor India on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out 100,000th Magnite SUV from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai. The milestone product featured a Flare Garnet Red single tone colour scheme and the roll out was celebrated by the company. The achievement comes in two and a half years after the Magnite was first launched in the country.
Nissan Magnite is a global product that is made in India and exported to 15 markets overseas. It was recently launched in countries like Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. The company has already exported more than a million units from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations, including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions.