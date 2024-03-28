NGT denies use of three armoured diesel cars meant for PM's security. Here's why

Diesel car ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not even spared vehicles part of PM Narendra Modi's security as the agency turned down requests to extend the registration of three diesel-run specialised armoured vehicles after a 10-year run. The Special Protection Group (SPG), in charge of the Prime Minister's security, had urged the NGT to reconsider its decision as these armoured vehicles are not usually available and are only deployed for security purposes. These armoured vehicles, manufactured by French carmaker Renault, have been in PM's security service since December 2014.

The NGT came out with its order on SPG's plea to extend life of these three specialised armoured vehicles, often spotted among PM Modi's cavalcade during rallies. The order said that the plea cannot be granted due to its BS-III certification which fails to comply with earlier orders by NGT and Supreme Court to ban all diesel cars that are 10 years old from plying.

The SPG had requested the NGT to renew the registration of these vehicles saying they are ‘essential and integral part of Special Protection Group technical logistics. Logistics support like tactical and back up support vehicles are deployed for the teams providing operational and proximate security to the protectees.’ The SPG also said that none of these vehicles have run more than 15,000 kms in the last nine years. All three vehicles, called Renault MD-5, were manufactured in 2013 and registered in Delhi on December 24, 2014.

The NGT, replying to the SPG request, said, “The said vehicles being BS-Ill diesel vehicles, no relaxation can be granted with regard to either their registration or extension of their registration."

The Renault armoured specialised vehicles are powered by a 4.76 litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It is capable of churning out 215bhp of power and 800 Nm of peak torque. Despite its 11-tonne weight, the vehicle is capable of hitting a top speed of 110 kmph. The vehicle is capable to go off-road, carry payload of more than two tons and carry 10 people.

First Published Date: