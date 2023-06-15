Diesel automatic cars are still an appealing proposition for many drivers

Published Jun 15, 2023

Higher load carrying torquey engines paired with automatic transmission's makes diesel automatic cars highly attractive

Here are some most attractive diesel automatic cars available in India

A 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with an AMT makes Tata Nexon a highly attractive car

Kia Sonet is another car under 15 lakh that comes with a diesel engine-automatic transmission combination

Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in India and its diesel engine comes available with option of an automatic gearbox and an iMT

Mahindra Scorpio-N is a true blue SUV that comes with a diesel automatic combo

Considered as one of the best lifestyle SUVs, the Mahindra Thar gets an automatic transmission paired with its diesel engine

Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling SUVs in India and this one too comes with a diesel engine and automatic gearbox combo

Mahindra's flagship model XUV700 too comes with a diesel automatic combination
