Higher load carrying torquey engines paired with automatic transmission's makes diesel automatic cars highly attractive
Here are some most attractive diesel automatic cars available in India
A 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with an AMT makes Tata Nexon a highly attractive car
Kia Sonet is another car under ₹15 lakh that comes with a diesel engine-automatic transmission combination
Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in India and its diesel engine comes available with option of an automatic gearbox and an iMT
Mahindra Scorpio-N is a true blue SUV that comes with a diesel automatic combo
Considered as one of the best lifestyle SUVs, the Mahindra Thar gets an automatic transmission paired with its diesel engine
Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling SUVs in India and this one too comes with a diesel engine and automatic gearbox combo
Mahindra's flagship model XUV700 too comes with a diesel automatic combination