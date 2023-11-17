New Renault Duster SUV leaked ahead of debut. Check what is new

French auto giant Renault is all set to take the covers off the new Duster SUV on November 29. The compact SUV, which was discontinued from Indian markets earlier, will come with fresh looks, updated interiors and new engine under the hood. Ahead of the unveiling, key details about the 2024 Duster have been leaked. Developed in collaboration with its UK partner Dacia, the new Duster is expected to be launched first in the European countries. India will have to wait at least till next year for the French carmaker to re-introduce the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the new Renault Duster SUV.

The SUV will be based on the French carmaker’s CMF-B platform. The French auto giant uses the dame platform for its electric vehicles too. The new Duster could come in ICE avatar, along with hybrid, CNG versions as well. The platform leaves Renault with a chance to even manufacture an electric Duster in future too.

The new Duster SUV will come with several changes in its design. The changes include new horizontal LED headlights, a new grille and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes. The side profile will now come with more muscle and creases. At the rear, the new Duster will come with new Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window with a spoiler.

The interior of the new Duster will also be heavily updated. According to reports, the SUV will come with new upholstery, redesigned dashboard among other changes. Expect the Duster to offer features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system measuring no less than 8 inches, digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity among others.

Under the hood, Renault is expected to offer the new Duster with both petrol as well hybrid powertrains. Among the new engines, Renault may add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit which can generate 130 hp of power as well as a 1.6-litre fully-hybrid unit that can churn out 140 hp of power. A CNG version cannot be ruled out either besides the regular petrol Duster with a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are likely to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission.

