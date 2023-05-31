Bugatti has commissioned a 46-story hyper-luxury living space in Dubai
The under-construction residential building is located in upmarket Business Bay area
The residences in the building will get access to VIP garage
Chauffeur and concierge services will take care of parking owners' luxury vehicles
There are 11 penthouses in the building
Each of these will get a direct elevator right from the garage itself
The building also has 171 mansions inspired by cities like Cannes, Saint-Tropez and Mona
There is also a VIP lounge for owners of super-exclusive vehicles
Other services in building include private pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness club and chef’s table