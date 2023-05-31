This Bugatti supercar-inspired residence in Dubai is sheer luxury 

Published May 31, 2023

Bugatti has commissioned a 46-story hyper-luxury living space in Dubai 

The under-construction residential building is located in upmarket Business Bay area

The residences in the building will get access to VIP garage

Chauffeur and concierge services will take care of parking owners' luxury vehicles

There are 11 penthouses in the building

Each of these will get a direct elevator right from the garage itself

The building also has 171 mansions inspired by cities like Cannes, Saint-Tropez and Mona

There is also a VIP lounge for owners of super-exclusive vehicles

Other services in building include private pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness club and chef’s table
