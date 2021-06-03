New Jaguar F-Type P450 V8 variant unveiled

The Jaguar F-Type was given a major overhaul just last year and now the company has revealed the P450 variant of its popular supercar with a fire-breathing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. The car delivers 438 bhp of maximum power and 580 Nm of peak torque in the latest variant, while its output stands at 567 bhp in the sportier R variant.

The supercar gets electronically controlled active differential as standard. As per official claims, the car attains triple-digit speeds in just 4.4 seconds and is capable of attaining a maximum speed of 285 kmph. The sportier R variant sprints across the 0-100 kmph line in 3.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 299 kmph (electronically restricted).

Despite being the base trim, the F-Type P450 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and features coupe or convertible body styles in RWD or R-Dynamic AWD trims. It also gets an active exhaust system sporting a selectable quiet start mode.

Additional styling bits such as gloss black finish on the front splitter, side sills, etc. separates it from other trims. Its 20-inch split-spoke wheels sport gloss dark gray with diamond-turned details.

Inside, it gets leather trim, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and six-way power-adjustable seats. All this is offered as standard. Some of its other features include auto-dimming, power-folding, and heated side mirrors along with 12-way adjustable powered seats.

The F-Type P450 is priced from $71,050 ( ₹51.92 lakh) while the F-Type R is priced from $104,350 ( ₹76.26 lakh). It is yet to be confirmed as to when the 2022 Jaguar F-Type will go on sale in India.

What's to be noted is that the future sports cars from Jaguar will be powered by a battery and electric motors, so it might be a good time for enthusiasts to invest in the existing gasoline-powered Jaguar F-Type.