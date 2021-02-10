MG ZS EV vs MG ZS EV 2021: All the updates explained

MG Motor India brought in the ZS EV 2021 earlier this week, right after completing one year of the electric SUV’s inception in the domestic market. Priced from ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom), the new MG ZS EV has received a few changes such as a new and more powerful battery offering more range and increased ground clearance. In terms of pricing too, the MG ZS EV 2021 is more expensive than the outgoing one.

The updated electric SUV hasn't received any changes in the cabin as compared to the outgoing model.

Here are the updates on the new ZS EV:

Pricing

The MG ZS EV 2021 is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive, priced at ₹20.99 lakh and ₹24.18 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The outgoing model was priced at ₹23.88 lakh and ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Excite and Exclusive variants have become ₹11,000 and ₹60,000 expensive with the update.

Variants MG ZS EV 2021 MG ZS EV Price difference Excite ₹ 20.99 lakh ₹ 20.88 lakh ₹ 11,000 Exclusive ₹ 24.18 lakh ₹ 23.58 lakh ₹ 60,000

Improved range

The MG ZS EV 2021 is claimed to be offering a 419 km (iCAT) range of a single charge, as compared to 340 km (ARAI) available from the pre-facelift version of the electric SUV. The improved battery offers better range is certainly the biggest change made in the MG ZS EV 2021. The new battery is a 44.5 kWh HT battery pack that comes with an 8-year, 1.5 lakh km warranty.

MG ZS EV 2021 MG ZS EV 419 km 340 km

Ground clearance

MG Motor India claims that the high demand for the electric SUV has inspired the British automaker to make the changes to the facelifted version. The inspiration for the ground clearance increase came as the SUV witnessed demand from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where the road conditions are not as good as the metro cities. The MG ZS EV 2021 gets 177 mm of ground clearance as compared to the 161 mm of the pre-facelift version.

MG ZS EV 2021 MG ZS EV 177 mm 161 mm

Wheel rim

The 2021 ZS EV brings a change in the tyre ratio aspect as well. The facelift version gets 215/55 R17 wheels as against the pre-facelift version’s 215/50 R17. The alloy wheels remain unchanged though.

MG ZS EV 2021 MG ZS EV 215/55 R17 215/50 R17

Equipment and warranty

The MG ZS EV 2021 gets Ecotree Challenge feature on the MG i-Smart EV 2.0 connected car system. This is a notable feature that allows the owners of the ZS EVs to track their CO2 emissions and compare them with other owners. Besides this, the automaker continues to offer 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5 labour free services, 5-year road side assistance and 5-way charging infrastructure.

Network expansion

MG Motor India has announced that the updated ZS EV will be available in 31 cities across India including the Tier-II and Tier-III cities. At the end of 2020, MG ZS EV was available in 21 cities across the country. The new cities that will be included on the map are - Goa, Calicut, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Mysore, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Vijaywada, Puducherry and Kolhapur.

The SUV competes with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexon EV as well.