MG ZS EV receives over 600 bookings in July, its highest since launch

At a time when the fuel prices have shot through the roof, electric vehicles seems to be in good demand. Case in point is MG Motor's only battery-electric car in India - the ZS EV, which received its highest ever bookings in July.

The company registered more than 600 bookings for the MG ZS EV last month. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India, shared this information on social media, saying, "A lot of people ask about EV potential in India and my typical answer is: People are ready and they need good solutions / options from OEMs. One proof point: We booked all time high 600+ ZS EV in July alone."

MG ZS EV was first launched in India back in January, 2020. Within a year of the launch, MG Motor came up with a facelift version of the electric car, which was officially launched in India in February this year at a starting price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom).

(Also read | MG Motor retails 4,225 units in July, registers 100% sales growth)

The MG ZS EV facelift model features an improved 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) battery pack with a certified range of 419 kilometres. The new battery pack is capable of powering the car to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and continues to generate 143 PS of power while offering 350 Nm of torque. The facelift model of the electric car has also gained in terms of ground clearance and stands higher by 177 mm.

The new battery pack comes with warranty of eight years. MG also offers five years' unlimited kilometre warranty or 1.50 lakh kms, five free labour service, five years of road-side assistance and five-way charging infrastructure.

MG offers ZS EV in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. It is packed with features like an 8-inch infotainment system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather seats, six-way power adjustable driver seat, heated and power foldable ORVM, rain-sensing wipers, and the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features.