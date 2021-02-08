MG ZS EV 2021 launched: Price, specs, and other highlights

MG ZS EV 2021 has been officially launched, a little over a year since it was first introduced in the Indian car market. The ZS EV was the first all-electric offering from MG and only its second at the time of the initial launch. The ZS EV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona in the all-electric personal car space in the Indian market.

The ZS EV 2021 is offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. Prices now start at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are the highlights from the launch event of MG ZS EV 2021:

The ZS EV has been a brave foray into the world of personal electric mobility in India. As MG's second car here, it has managed to find many takers, especially considering the nascent state of electric mobility in the country.

MG ZS EV is one of the fastest-selling electric cars in the automaker's home country the UK. It received a 5-star NCAP safety rating.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD of Morris Garages India kickstarts the launch of the 2021 MG ZS EV. He claims the car will come with an onboard charging cable. The customers will get the benefit of 21 fast chargers and 1000 plus DC fast chargers.

MG Motor India partnered with Tata Power, Fortum to provide charging infrastructure to the ZS EV buyers. The automaker has joined hands with several other companies.

MG ZS EV 2021 price starts from ₹ 20.99 lakh.