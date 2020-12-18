MG Hector Plus seven-seat version coming in January

MG Motor India on Friday confirmed that the seven-seat version of Hector Plus will be introduced in the Indian market come January of 2021. The Hector Plus was launched earlier this year in a six-seat layout with the middle-row offering Captain Seats.

Hector Plus is the larger version - in terms of seating capacity - of Hector which was MG's debut product in India back in 2019. Hector Plus does have its own unique elements though and stands slightly longer than Hector, gets a larger grille, its own LED DRL style, new skid plate and lesser chrome on the exterior profile. It gets an updated iSmart infotainment system and a dual-tone upholstery.

There has also been much talk about bringing in the seven-seat version of Hector Plus, almost ever since the car was launched here. While the current seat arrangement may appear more premium, the seven-seat, full three-row set up could make the newer car more popular among larger families.

Now to the bad news.

Much like several other car makers in the country, MG has also announced that there will be a price revision come January which would be across its product portfolio. The hike will be around 3 per cent depending on the model and the company blames a rise in miscellaneous costs.