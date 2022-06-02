MG Astor SUV prices hiked by up to 40,000 on select variants

MG Motor has hiked the price of its flagship compact SUV Astor within a year of its launch. The Astor SUV, which boasts about being the first SUV in its segment to offer Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Drive Assistance System, will now be available at a starting price of ₹10.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The hike in prices range between ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 depending on variants, and the new prices are applicable from this month.

According to the new price list updated by the carmaker on its official website, the hike in price will mean the top-spec Astor SUV Savvy with 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol automatic will cost ₹18.13 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant has received the maximum price hike of ₹40,000. The Savvy CVT Red or CVT Ivory have received a price hike of ₹37,000.

Here is the look at the new prices of MG Astor SUV:

Style Super Smart Sharp Sharp (O) VTi-Tech (MT) ₹ 10.28 lakh ₹ 11.96 lakh ₹ 13.58 lakh ₹ 14.58 lakh VTi-Tech (CVT) ₹ 13.38 lakh ₹ 14.78 lakh ₹ 15.58 lakh ₹16.50 (Ivory) ₹16.60 (Sangria) 220 Turbo (AT) ₹ 16.48 lakh ₹ 17.40 lakh ₹ 18.13 lakh (All prices are ex showroom effective from June 1, 2022)

MG Motor offers the Astor SUV in India in five broad trims spread across 11 variants. The SUV is powered by either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The larger engine is capable of churning out 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. The turbocharged unit can generate maximum output of 140PS and 220Nm of maximum torque. Both the engines come mated to either a five-speed manual or a 6-speed CVT or automatic torque converter gearboxes.

The Astor SUV is the first in its segment to offer AI tech and ADAS features. MG offers over 80 connected car features for the Smart and Sharp variants of the Astor SUV. It also offers Autonomous Level 2 technology features as an optional package on the Sharp variant for the 220 Turbo AT and VTI-tech CVT transmission trims. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.

