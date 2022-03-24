Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series unveiled to celebrate 55 years of AMG

Made for the tracks, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is powered by a 4-litre V8 engine capable of churning out a peak power of 725 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 55 years of its performance car wing AMG. After the G 63 Edition 55, the German carmaker has now unveiled a new racing car, a limited edition of the AMG GT based on the Black Series. The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series makes its debut as a Black Series version exclusively for use on tracks and sporting events. Only 55 units of this track-only race car will be produced.

The limited edition of Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series gets features from the GT3 and GT4 racing models. At the heart of the Mercedes AMG GT Track Series is the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine of the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series. It can generate maximum output of 734 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series comes with a more aggressive body kit, four-way adjustable Bilstein dampers, a Hewland HLS six-speed sequential racing transmission with adjustable differential which transfers power to the rear axle.

As far as the design is concerned, the front of AMG GT Track Series is characterised by the AMG-specific sports radiator grille, which ensures optimum airflow to the radiator. The high downforce front splitter was developed exclusively for the GT Track Series. It is complemented by a mechanically adjustable and modified racing rear wing that is based on the aerodynamic element of the GT Black Series, further developed to improve downforce on the rear axle.

Another influence of racing cars in the AMG GT Track Series is the unique characteristic hood with large air intake. It drives hot air from the engine compartment, increases overall downforce and at the same time contributes to engine cooling. It also gets high gloss milled and forged 18-inch rims, the ideal rim size for GT racing cars that can be fitted with all types of competition tires.

The steering wheel has been developed exclusively for the GT Track Series in collaboration with Cube Controls sim racing experts. It has a wide adjustment range and numerous control possibilities. The dashboard, with visible carbon and a matte finish, includes a fully programmable DDU 11 BOSCH pilot display unit.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series features a high-strength steel roll cage bolted to the aluminium frame and an extraction hatch located in the roof. The driver's safety cell has large dimensions and also offers tall drivers enough space to move. In addition, it has a five-point safety harness and a customisable ergonomic seat with foam.

The pedals are also adjustable and can be individually adapted to the rider's build.

In addition, it incorporates a comprehensive data logging system for motorsport, such as a lap trigger to keep track of lap times . The GT Track Series is one of the first cars on the road to feature the newly developed system.

In addition, it incorporates a comprehensive data logging system for motorsport, such as a lap trigger to keep track of lap times . The GT Track Series is one of the first cars on the road to feature the newly developed system.

