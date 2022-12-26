Maruti's upcoming Baleno-based new car, codenamed YTB, spotted testing

Maruti Suzuki is testing a new model on Indian roads which look quite similar to its premium hatchback Baleno, but is bigger in size. The test mule was spotted recently wrapped in camouflage, ahead of its possible launch early next year. Codenamed YTB, the new model is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the Auto Expo in January next year. It is likely to be the crossover version of the Baleno hatchback currently available in the market.

The test mule appeared quite heavily wrapped, giving away too little about the car. However, whatever can be seen under the camouflage is the taillight units. The Baleno model reportedly will have some of its design inspired by the carmaker's latest compact SUV Grand Vitara. However, the model will be underpinned by the same HEARTECT platform used for the popular hatchback.

Under its hood, the YTB is expected to come equipped with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is similar to the unit that was offered with the Baleno RS version. The petrol unit is expected to churn out around 100 bhp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque. It will be slightly more powerful than what the 1.2-litre unit produces in the new generation Baleno. For transmission job, Maruti Suzuki is expected to stick to its regular five-speed manual and the automatic gearbox options.

In terms of features, expect the the YTB to be equally premium, or more than the Baleno hatchback. Besides the expected features like an HUD screen, 360 degree camera and a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with Smart Play Pro system, the YTB may offer ventilated seats, wireless Aplle CarPlay and Android Auto and leather-wrapped interiors and other features inside. In terms of safety, expect the upcoming Maruti model to come fitted with six airbags, ABS, EBD as standard.

