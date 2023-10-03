Hyundai Verna scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced that the Verna has scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. This makes Verna, the first made-in-India car from Hyundai to achieve 5 stars in a crash test. The new generation of Verna was launched in the Indian market this year and has been doing quite well in the Indian market.