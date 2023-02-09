Maruti brings Black Edition to Arena range, available from Alto K10 to Brezza

Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years this year and to commemorate the momentous milestone, the automaker introduced the Black Edition for its premium Nexa models earlier this year. The automaker has now extended the same treatment to its Arena range with the Black Edition now available on everything from the Alto K10 to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza subcompact SUV.

The new Maruti Suzuki Black Edition brings the Pearl Midnight Black shade to models like the Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. Much like the Nexa Black Edition, the Arena Black Edition also includes cosmetic upgrades without any changes to the mechanicals. The feature list also remains the same across all models with no changes there either.

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition was launched in January this year

In addition to the new black shade, Maruti Suzuki is offering accessory packages across its lineup that includes bumper corner protectors, window visors, floor mats, additional exterior garnish, seat covers, cushions and steering wheel covers. Prices for these accessory packs start from ₹14,990, going up to ₹35,990.

On the product front, the Arena range retails the more mass-market products for Maruti Suzuki, while the Nexa dealerships retail the company's premium offerings. Interestingly, Maruti has no all-new models planned for the Arena dealerships in the first half of this year. Instead, the automaker is lining up the new Jimny 5-door and Fronx coupe SUV for launch in the next few months, both of which are Nexa products. That said, do watch out for several offers across the Arena range that keep coming in every month.

