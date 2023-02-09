Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Brings Black Edition To Arena Range, Available From Alto K10 To Brezza

Maruti brings Black Edition to Arena range, available from Alto K10 to Brezza

Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years this year and to commemorate the momentous milestone, the automaker introduced the Black Edition for its premium Nexa models earlier this year. The automaker has now extended the same treatment to its Arena range with the Black Edition now available on everything from the Alto K10 to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza subcompact SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 17:49 PM
Follow us on:
The Maruti Suzuki Black edition extends to all models under the Arena dealerships

The new Maruti Suzuki Black Edition brings the Pearl Midnight Black shade to models like the Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga. Much like the Nexa Black Edition, the Arena Black Edition also includes cosmetic upgrades without any changes to the mechanicals. The feature list also remains the same across all models with no changes there either.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 & more

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition was launched in January this year

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

In addition to the new black shade, Maruti Suzuki is offering accessory packages across its lineup that includes bumper corner protectors, window visors, floor mats, additional exterior garnish, seat covers, cushions and steering wheel covers. Prices for these accessory packs start from 14,990, going up to 35,990.

On the product front, the Arena range retails the more mass-market products for Maruti Suzuki, while the Nexa dealerships retail the company's premium offerings. Interestingly, Maruti has no all-new models planned for the Arena dealerships in the first half of this year. Instead, the automaker is lining up the new Jimny 5-door and Fronx coupe SUV for launch in the next few months, both of which are Nexa products. That said, do watch out for several offers across the Arena range that keep coming in every month.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2023, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS