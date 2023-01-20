Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Which one should you buy

Maruti Suzuki had quite an interesting product lineup at the Auto Expo 2023, where it uncovered the much anticipated Jimny five-door and Fronx, along with the eVX electric vehicle concept. Despite being a late entrant, Maruti Suzuki has picked up well and aiming to grab a larger chunk of the fastest-growing segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, the SUVs and crossovers. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes as part of that strategy.

The latest sub-compact SUV from the brand looks like a blend between the carmaker's highly popular offerings - Baleno and Grand Vitara. While unveiling the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki claimed that it is for those customers who seek something between the Baleno and Brezza, which comes with a modern design language and practical ground clearance, capable of tackling the Indian road conditions, but at the same time doesn't look like a typical SUV.

The Brezza is sold through the automaker's Arena showrooms, while the Fronx will be retailed through the Nexa premium sales network. With the arrival of this latest model, potential customers of a Maruti Suzuki SUV will be spoilt for choice between the two sub-four metre models of the automaker - Brezza and Fronx. Here is a comparison between the two models to help you to choose better.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Design and dimension

Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV has a conventionally boxy shape, while the Fronx's design is more unconventional with a coupe-like appearance. Looking at the front profile, the Brezza appears premium but regular, while Fronx's design is more inclined towards the upmarket offering Grand Vitara.

At the side profile, the Brezza is similar to its previous iteration and, despite the matured design, looks straight-edged. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, on the other hand, looks more fluid, with its design resembling the Baleno. Moving to the rear, the two models' designs look wide apart. Brezza has a typical boxy shape, while the Fronx gets a curvy look similar to Baleno. Both cars get distinctive LED taillights separating them from each other.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Fronx Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,765 mm Height 1,685 mm 1,550 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,520 mm

Dimensionally, both Maruti Brezza and Maruti Fronx are different from each other. They come with the same 3,995 mm length but have different widths. The Brezza has 1,790 mm of width, while the Fronx is slimmer at 1,765 mm. Brezza is taller at 1,685 mm, compared to Fronx's 1,550 mm. The latter has a 20 mm of longer wheelbase at 2,520 mm, as compared to the Brezza.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Cabin and features

Not only at the exterior but inside the cabin as well, both Brezza and Fronx come with very different approaches. While Brezza has a black and beige dual-tone theme, Fronx appears with a black and burgundy colour theme inside the cabin. Both the SUVs appear to have a similar steering wheel and infotainment system, but their overall cabin layouts remain different. The Brezza gets a sharp and edgy-looking dashboard, while Fronx gets a curvy one, keeping in line with the car's exterior.

being from the same manufacturer, Brezza and Fronx share several features inside their cabins. Both the SUVs sport a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys audio system, and wireless phone charger. Also, both cars come equipped with a heads-up display (HUD). However, there are differences as well. The Brezza has a sunroof and ambient lighting, which the Fronx lacks.

On the safety front, both SUVs sport six airbags. While Maruti Suzuki offers six airbags only in the top trims of Brezza, Fronx has them as standard. Other safety features like ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, reverse parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are available in both SUVs.

Maruti Brezza vs Maruti Fronx: Engine and transmission

Specifications Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.0-litre turbo-petrol / 1.2-litre petrol Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT / 5-speed AMT Power 103 PS 100 PS / 90 PS Torque 137 Nm 148 Nm / 113 Nm

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as an option. This engine churns out 103 PS of peak power and 137 Nm of peak torque. The Fronx, on the other hand, gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The turbo-petrol motor kicks out similar power and torque output as the Brezza at 100 PS and 148 Nm, while the 1.2-litre petrol motor borrowed from Baleno pumps out 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the fronx include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic unit and a five-speed AMT unit.

