Maruti Fronx vs Maruti Brezza: What should be your pick?

Fronx is the latest sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be launched
The price of Fronx SUV starts from ₹7.56 lakh and goes up to ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom)
On the other hand, Brezza comes priced between ₹8.29 lakh and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom)
Fronx is similar in size to Brezza, but is shorter and less wide
However, Fronx boasts of a longer wheelbase, at least 20 mm more than Brezza
In terms of appearance, Fronx looks more like a crossover in its stance
Brezza stands taller and has a more SUV-like road presence compared to Fronx
Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, more powerful than the 1.0-litre unit inside Fronx
However, Fronx comes with a more peppy Turbo Boosterjet engine that will excite enthusiasts
It will be interesting to see if Fronx will cannibalise Brezza's prospects as India's top SUV in coming days