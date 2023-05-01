Maruti Fronx vs Maruti Brezza: What should be your pick?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 01, 2023

Fronx is the latest sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be launched

The price of Fronx SUV starts from 7.56 lakh and goes up to 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom)

On the other hand, Brezza comes priced between 8.29 lakh and 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Fronx is similar in size to Brezza, but is shorter and less wide

However, Fronx boasts of a longer wheelbase, at least 20 mm more than Brezza

In terms of appearance, Fronx looks more like a crossover in its stance

Brezza stands taller and has a more SUV-like road presence compared to Fronx

Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, more powerful than the 1.0-litre unit inside Fronx

However, Fronx comes with a more peppy Turbo Boosterjet engine that will excite enthusiasts

It will be interesting to see if Fronx will cannibalise Brezza's prospects as India's top SUV in coming days
