Manual Mode In Automatic Gearbox Can Be A Life Saver: Five Key Utilities

Manual mode in automatic gearbox can be a life saver: Five key utilities

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 15:15 PM
Automatic gearboxes are supposed to relieve the driver of constantly changing gears and using clutch. So why does some automatic cars offer manual mod
...
Several cars are offered with a manual mode in automatic transmission unit. This helps to take control over the gears like in a car with manual transmission.

To escape the tiring exercise of constantly having to press clutch to change gears or changing gears push a car manually through heavy traffic, people often tend to shift to cars with automatic transmission. Offered without a clutch, automatic gearboxes are a breeze for those who want to have a stress-free time behind the wheels. Yet, some automatic cars are offered with manual mode in the gearbox settings. Question is, why would one need to shift to manual mode when the automatic transmission can change gears on its own.

Manual modes can be found with a sign that says M next to D with a plus and minus sign along with it. Some cars have S sign instead of M. Shifting the gear lever towards the M or S will put control of the gears in driver's hand. Shifting up requires to push the gear lever towards the plus sign, and the minus sign helps in downshifting. Some automatic cars also come with paddle shifters behind steering wheel which help the drivers to shift up or down using fingers.

Here is a quick look at five key utilities of having a manual mode in an automatic car.

1Brake failure

There are instances when you will face brake failure while driving. The usual tactic is to step off the accelerator and help guide the car to a halt safely. However, in most automatic cars, the vehicle does not stop entirely if the same tactic is used. Sometimes, one may need to bring the vehicle to a halt much quicker than normal deceleration. In such a scenario, shifting to the manual mode and switching to the lowest possible gear can help one to stop the car quicker. 

2Going downhill

Instead of using brakes to slow down while going downhill, shifting to manual mode can help a car to do the same. One will be able to manually shift to the right gear in case going down a long slope. Using the plus and minus shifts or using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, one can keep the car in desired gear in such a situation and also spare the brakes from wear and tear. It is also very useful in snowy conditions when the road gets slippery. It is not advisable to use brakes in such cases and use lower gears to keep the speed of the vehicle low.

3Low fuel

When you are running out of fuel, it is wiser to switch to manual mode to improve fuel efficiency of a vehicle. Usually, manual transmission helps a car to save more fuel than automatic transmission. Doing this will help to buy more time to find the next petrol pump or even reach destination.

4Gain power when needed

Pushing the accelerator in the automatic mode when going uphill can cause more fuel to burn, especially if the car is underpowered. In such a scenario, using manual mode to manually choose the right gear to climb can help. This is especially noticeable when trying to get out of an basement parking with steep slopes.

5Better fuel efficiency

While automatic transmission does the job of shifting gears when required, having manual control to shift them is something that old-school drivers like. There is one good reason behind choosing manual over automatic transmission is that the fuel efficiency is almost always better. 

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: manual transmission automatic transmission
