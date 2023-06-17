There are multiple pros and cons of both sides, which create confusion for many car buyers, especially for the first-time buyers
Here are few tips to help you decide the transmission type for your new car
A manual gearbox offers old-school driving charm but demands more stress while driving in congested city traffic
Automatic transmission offers relaxed driving experience compared to manual ones
Manual transmission equipped car is cheaper and easier for maintenance
Automatic transmission equipped car is costlier and its repairs too are expensive
Finding a mechanic for a manual car is easier than finding one for an automatic car
In old cars, automatic gearbox offers lower fuel economy, but in modern cars fuel efficiency is almost same as manual ones
Automated manual transmission comes as a new breed of dual pedal technology allowing the best of both manual and automatic tech