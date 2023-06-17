Manual vs automatic is a very common dilemma of the car buyers

Published Jun 17, 2023

There are multiple pros and cons of both sides, which create confusion for many car buyers, especially for the first-time buyers

Here are few tips to help you decide the transmission type for your new car

A manual gearbox offers old-school driving charm but demands more stress while driving in congested city traffic

Automatic transmission offers relaxed driving experience compared to manual ones

Manual transmission equipped car is cheaper and easier for maintenance

Automatic transmission equipped car is costlier and its repairs too are expensive

Finding a mechanic for a manual car is easier than finding one for an automatic car

In old cars, automatic gearbox offers lower fuel economy, but in modern cars fuel efficiency is almost same as manual ones

Automated manual transmission comes as a new breed of dual pedal technology allowing the best of both manual and automatic tech
