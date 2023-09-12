Indian Army inducts Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle

Indian Army has inducted the Mahindra's light specialist vehicle and all-terrain vehicle in its special vehicle fleet. Vinod Sahay, president of Mahindra Aerospace and Defence has posted images of the vehicles on social media revealing that the homegrown automaker has delivered the special vehicles to the Indian Army. This induction comes after the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd in 2021 for 1,300 light specialist vehicles.

The light specialist vehicles and all-terrain vehicles come as special purpose-built vehicles meant for use by the Indian Army in treacherous terrains. The Mahindra special vehicles for the armed forces come as four-seater models and can carry 1,600 kg weight. They come equipped with an 80-litre capacity fuel tank and can run at a top speed of 120 kmph. An automatic transmission enables the driver to guide the vehicle through rough terrains without any hassle. Also, the vehicles come equipped with ballistic protection that can withstand 7.62 mm ammunition, claims the automaker.

Besides enabling the Indian Army with mobility through treacherous terrains, these vehicles come with equipment to enable the armed forces personnel to engage in battle as necessary. These vehicles come equipped with automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank-guided missiles. They can be used as personnel carriers, as well as for carrying supplies, ammunition and replenishment. They can also be used for ferrying quick reaction teams as and where required.

