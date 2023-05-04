Mahindra sells one lakh XUV700 SUVs in less than two years

Mahindra XUV700 SUV has achieved a major sales milestone. The carmaker has sold one lakh units of its flagship SUV within two years of its launch. Mahindra and Mahindra recently rolled out the landmark unit of the SUV from its manufacturing facility in Chakan, near Pune, in Maharashtra. The XUV700 is a three-row SUV that rivals the likes of Tata Safari among others in its segment in India. It is also one of the safest SUVs in the country with five star rating and Safer Choice title from Global NCAP.

Mahindra had officially launched the XUV700 SUV as a successor to the XUV500 on August 14, 2021. The SUV was launched with a starting and introductory price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After several price hikes, the XUV700 now costs between ₹14.01 lakh and goes up to ₹26.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant with AWD feature.

Under the hood, the XUV700 is offered with both the mStallion petrol or mHawk diesel engines. While the petrol engine is rated to produce 200 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine has been offered with two distinct tunings set up with one offering 155 hp and 360 Nm while the other belting out 185 hp and offers around 420 Nm of torque. For transmission, the car uses either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The new XUV700 is also offered with an optional AWD feature.

The new Mahindra XUV700 claims to hit 60 kmph from zero in under five seconds. It also benefits from three drive modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom, besides a Custom mode as well.

XUV700 comes packed with features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system.

Watch: Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

The XUV700 also comes with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, TPMS, seven airbags, leatherette seat upholstery, 3D sound system with 12 speakers, ESP, traction control, hill hold, Rol Stability Control, Brake Assist and more.

First Published Date: