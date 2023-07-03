One lakh Mahindra XUV700 SUVs delivered in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jul 03, 2023

XUV700 has become a power player for Mahindra with a very strong demand for the model

The XUV700 was first launched in India in August of 2021

What works in favour of the XUV700 is its solid road presence, catchy looks and a feature-loaded cabin

Essentially, the XUV700 is a successor to the XUV500

But unlike the XUV500, this SUV is also offered in a seven-seat layout

The XUV700 now costs between 14.01 lakh and goes up to 26.18 lakh

The top-spec variant of the XUV700 is also offered with all-wheel drive system

The model gets both diesel as well as petrol engine options
