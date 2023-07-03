One lakh Mahindra XUV700 SUVs delivered in India

XUV700 has become a power player for Mahindra with a very strong demand for the model
The XUV700 was first launched in India in August of 2021
What works in favour of the XUV700 is its solid road presence, catchy looks and a feature-loaded cabin
Essentially, the XUV700 is a successor to the XUV500
But unlike the XUV500, this SUV is also offered in a seven-seat layout
The XUV700 now costs between ₹14.01 lakh and goes up to ₹26.18 lakh
The top-spec variant of the XUV700 is also offered with all-wheel drive system
The model gets both diesel as well as petrol engine options