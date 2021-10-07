Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings on Day 1, prices now revised. Check here
Mahindra XUV700 manages to mix best of all worlds in a package that could be tempting to at least test and consider strongly.

Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings on Day 1, prices now revised. Check here

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 02:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra XUV700 prices previously announced were introductory and so, the entire price list of the XUV700 has now been revised.

Mahindra XUV700 had been launched earlier this month at a starting and introductory price of 11.99 lakh*. Mahindra had, at the time of the launch, announced these prices are only for the first 25,000 bookings made. It took all of 57 minutes on Thursday, Day 1 of making reservations, for the company and car to hit the mark and the prices of all variants now stand revised.

Similar Cars

Mahindra Xuv300

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.02 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Scorpio

2179 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 12.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The base MX variant in petrol and with manual transmission and in five-seat layout will now cost 12.49 lakh*. Similarly, the diesel MX variant is now at 12.99 lakh* (ex showroom). These figures were 11.99 lakh* and 12.49 lakh* previously.

The trims under the AX variants too now have revised pricings. The five-seater AX3 in petrol and with manual transmission is now at 14.49 lakh* instead of 13.99 lakh* while the automatic transmission option of this variant is priced at 15.59 lakh*.

Mahindra XUV700 full revised price list:

 Fuel TypeTransmissionPrice (INR, in lakh, ex showroom)
MX SeriesPetrolMT12.49
  AT12.99
AX3 (Five-seater)PetrolMT14.49
 DieselMT14.99
 PetrolAT15.99
 DieselAT16.69
AX5 (Five-seater)PetrolMT15.49
 DieselMT16.09
 PetrolAT17.09
 DieselAT17.69
AX7 (Seven-seater)PetrolMT17.99
 DieselAT18.59
 Diesel + AWDMTN/A
 Diesel + AWDAT21.49
AX7 Luxury (Seven-seater)PetrolMTN/A
 DieselAT21.29
 Diesel + AWDMT20.29
 Diesel + AWDAT22.99

Customers can book the Mahindra XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at the current price point which is applicable only for the next 25000 bookings, the company has said in a statement on Thursday. Also what to be noted is that the deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.

*All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.

  • First Published Date : 07 Oct 2021, 02:22 PM IST