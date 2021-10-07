This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra XUV700 gets 25,000 bookings on Day 1, prices now revised. Check here
Mahindra XUV700 prices previously announced were introductory and so, the entire price list of the XUV700 has now been revised.
Mahindra XUV700 had been launched earlier this month at a starting and introductory price of ₹11.99 lakh*. Mahindra had, at the time of the launch, announced these prices are only for the first 25,000 bookings made. It took all of 57 minutes on Thursday, Day 1 of making reservations, for the company and car to hit the mark and the prices of all variants now stand revised.
The base MX variant in petrol and with manual transmission and in five-seat layout will now cost ₹12.49 lakh*. Similarly, the diesel MX variant is now at ₹12.99 lakh* (ex showroom). These figures were ₹11.99 lakh* and ₹12.49 lakh* previously.
The trims under the AX variants too now have revised pricings. The five-seater AX3 in petrol and with manual transmission is now at ₹14.49 lakh* instead of ₹13.99 lakh* while the automatic transmission option of this variant is priced at 15.59 lakh*.
Mahindra XUV700 full revised price list:
Fuel Type
Transmission
Price (INR, in lakh, ex showroom)
MX Series
Petrol
MT
12.49
AT
12.99
AX3 (Five-seater)
Petrol
MT
14.49
Diesel
MT
14.99
Petrol
AT
15.99
Diesel
AT
16.69
AX5 (Five-seater)
Petrol
MT
15.49
Diesel
MT
16.09
Petrol
AT
17.09
Diesel
AT
17.69
AX7 (Seven-seater)
Petrol
MT
17.99
Diesel
AT
18.59
Diesel + AWD
MT
N/A
Diesel + AWD
AT
21.49
AX7 Luxury (Seven-seater)
Petrol
MT
N/A
Diesel
AT
21.29
Diesel + AWD
MT
20.29
Diesel + AWD
AT
22.99
Customers can book the Mahindra XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at the current price point which is applicable only for the next 25000 bookings, the company has said in a statement on Thursday. Also what to be noted is that the deliveries of petrol variants will precede those of diesel variants.