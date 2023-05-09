Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variants get more expensive. Check new prices here

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently updated prices on the XUV300 TurboSport variants in the country and the subcompact SUV is now dearer by up to 43,000, depending on the variant. The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is offered in three trims - W6, W8 and W8 (O). The updated XUV300 turbo petrol with BS6 Phase 2 compliance was launched in March this year and this is the first big hike since then.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 May 2023, 17:27 PM
The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is now dearer by up to ₹43,000, depending on the variant

The price increment on the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 variant stands at 36,400, while the W8 monotone is now more expensive by 37,300. The W8 dual-tone variant gets the smallest hike of 34,000, while the W8 (O) dual-tone is now more expensive by 40,400. The XUV300 W8 (O) monotone version gets the biggest increment of 43,000. The XUV300 TurboSport range now starts at 10.71 lakh, going up to 13.30 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Also Read : Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched, will rival Hyundai Venue Turbo

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport VariantsOld PricesNew PricesDifference
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W6 10.35 lakh  10.71 lakh  36,400
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 11.65 lakh  12.02 lakh 37,300
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 Dual-Tone 11.80 lakh 12.14 lakh 34,000
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 (O) 12.75 lakh  13.18 lakh 43,000
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport W8 (O) Dual-Tone 12.90 lakh 13.30 lakh  40,400

The XUV300 TurboSport is one of the most powerful subcompact SUVs on sale in the country. Power comes from the 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol engine tuned for 128 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. An over-boost function boosts the torque output to 250 Nm on the SUV. The more powerful engine option already comes at a premium of 50,000 when compared to the standard petrol variants of the XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport gets a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine with 128 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is more comparable with the Hyundai Venue N Line with offerings positioned to offer more performance and fun in the segment. The SUV gets visual enhancements as well in the form of a piano black front grille and lower air dam with red inserts, blacked-out ORVMs, black interiors with leatherette seats and chrome-finished panels, as well as the new Blazing Bronze colour option available in single and dual-tone choices.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted ahead of launch, inspired by XUV400 EV

On the feature front, the XUV300 TurboSport comes equipped with an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and reverse camera with park assist. The SUV comes with six airbags, disc brakes on four wheels, front and rear parking sensors, ABS, ESP, and more.

First Published Date: 09 May 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Mahindra
