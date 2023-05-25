Maruti Suzuki Jimny to launch on this date, will rival Mahindra Thar

The car that everyone was waiting for at the Auto Expo 2023 was the Jimny. The media drives of the Jimny have finally been completed and the manufacturer is all set to launch the off-roader in the Indian market on June 7th. Maruti Suzuki will sell the Jimny in India only in its 5-door avatar. In fact, India will be the first market where the 5-door version of the Jimny is going on sale. It will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha and will only be sold through Nexa dealerships.

The SUV will be offered only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated K15B Series petrol engine. It puts out 103 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 134.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.39 kmpl for automatic transmission and 16.94 kmpl for the manual gearbox. Both gearbox options will be available on Zeta as well as the Alpha variant. Apart from this, the Jimny comes with AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system as standard.

In terms of dimensions, the Jimny 5-door measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and has a height of 1,720 mm. The ground clearance of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 210 mm and the wheelbase measures 2,590 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 40 litres. The boot space is rated for 208 litres and 332 litres with the rear seats folded.

Also Read : Maruti Jimny SUV's fuel efficiency is better than Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki offers a lot of safety features as standard with the Jimny. There are six airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist, Speed Alert, Rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Jimny will come in seven colour options. There is Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.

First Published Date: