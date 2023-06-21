Copyright © HT Media Limited
This Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks ready to take on Dakar Rally

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Jimny in the Indian market. It was one of the most awaited launches in the Indian automotive segment. Many people have been asking for the Jimny ever since its three-door version was launched in the global market. However, the manufacturer decided to launch only the five-door version of the Jimny in the Indian market as it is more practical and just makes more sense for India. The deliveries of the Jimny have just begun and people have already started modifying it. Here is a rendering done by Bimble Designs of the Jimny 5-door in its Dakar Edition. It is important to note that this is just a rendering and Maruti Suzuki has no plans to launch such a vehicle.

The Jimny is finished in white as homage to the original Gypsy. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/bimbledesigns)

Bimble Designs has made several changes to make the Jimny Dakar-ready. It gets a lifted suspension which has increased the ground clearance of the SUV so it can go over larger ruts and rocks. The artist is using MT tyres along with a set of rally wheels painted in white to match the exterior colour of the Jimny. The Jimny is finished in white to pay homage to the iconic Gypsy which is the predecessor of the Jimny. There are also several decals on the SUV.

The re-imagined Jimny Dakar gets several cosmetic as well as mechanical updates. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/bimbledesigns)

There are several other modifications as well that the artist has imagined. This Jimny comes with a roof rack that can be used to store extra jerry cans of fuel or luggage. There are additional lights placed on the front bumper as well as the roof rack to illuminate the darkest areas. Speaking of the bumper. the front bumper is also new and is an off-road one so it is made up of metal. Apart from this, the rendered SUV is equipped with a snorkel so that the engine can breathe better and decreases the chances of water entering through the air intake. There are hood vents as well that bring in fresh cold air and help the engine in cooling down. Another mechanical update is the set of rear disc brakes which should help in increasing the braking power.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 15:57 PM IST
