Mahindra Thar 2020's first unit to be auctioned online for charitable cause

The first unit of the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra Thar 2020 will be auctioned with the money raised to be donated for a charitable cause. The announcement was recently made by Mahindra in a press statement.

Mahindra informed that the first unit of Thar 2020 will come with a special badge that highlights its uniqueness. Additionally, the owner's initials will be featured in a customized badge and the vehicle will carry number '1' on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

The buyer who eventually wins the auction won't just get to own the most unique Thar 2020 but will also help in a noble cause. The proceeds from the auction will be given to organizations involved in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Thar 2020 has managed to create a whole lot of buzz since it was first showcased on August 15. The go-anywhere SUV claims to retain its much-acclaimed 4X4 capabilities but now is packed with a plethora of comfort options in the cabin. Features like an infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, splash-proof switches and air conditioning are ways Mahindra is looking at wooing a larger audience.

The 2020 Thar gets an addition of a petrol engine, an updated diesel engine, automatic transmission and a contemporary cabin as well as can perform on challenging terrain and testing conditions.

Thar 2020 will be offered with two new engines - the mHawk 2.2 litre diesel engine and the 2.0 litre mStallion petrol engine. Buyers can choose between the LX - oriented more for an urban lifestyle, and the AX variant. While most features in both variants are similar, each has its own additional uniqueness.

In terms of mechanical options, the Thar can be had with a six-speed manual as well as an automatic transmission option. Buyers can also choose between a hard-top, soft-top and a convertible.

Mahindra will officially launch Thar 2020 on October 2.