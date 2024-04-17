Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Five key highlights

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ SUV in India, which comes as a three-row nine-seater model. It is positioned above the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The newly introduced Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes available in two different variants, P4 and P10, priced at ₹11.39 lakh and ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. This means that compared to the seven-seater Mahindra Bolero Neo, the newly launched Neo+ is expensive by ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1 lakh for the equivalent variants. The Bolero Neo+ comes with a 2-3-4 seating configuration.

Here are five key highlights of the all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+.