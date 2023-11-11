Lotus Emira two-door sportscar confirmed for India launch in 2024

Iconic British carmaker Lotus officially forayed into the Indian market this week with the launch of the Eletre electric performance SUV. While the all-electric offering marks a new future for the Geely-owned automaker, ICE enthusiasts of the famed sportscar brand will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on a traditional ICE two-door coupe. The automaker has confirmed that the Emira will be its next launch in India and will arrive in 2024. Delhi-based Exclusive Motors is representing Lotus in India.

The Lotus Emira made its global debut in 2021 and is a lightweight sportscar. It will also be the last petrol car to be produced by the company. The new Emira builds on the same principles as some of the brand's older icons including the Elise, Exige, Evora and more, promising agility and unfiltered driving pleasure. The two-door performance coupe borrows several design cues from the Evija hypercar including bold and sculpted lines, a low-slung bonnet, and a compact profile.

The Lotus Emira will be the last petrol car for the brand as it moves to an all-electric portfolio in the future

Power on the Lotus Emira will come from two engine options. The first one is the AMG-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged motor tuned for 360 bhp and 430 Nm, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lotus will also offer a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine sourced from Toyota that churns out 400 bhp and 420 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic. Both engines are tuned by Lotus to provide a more distinctive driving experience.

0-100 kmph on the 2.0-litre motor comes up in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 275 kmph, while the 3.5-litre V6 sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds on the automatic and 4.6 seconds on the manual. On the feature front, the coupe gets LED lighting, a 12.3-inch digital console as well and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology as well as smartphone connectivity.

The Lotus Emira promises new-age tech with old-school precision driving, ensuring the model will stay relevant for years to come

The Lotus Emira is expected to be priced between ₹1.6 crore and ₹2 crore (ex-showroom) and will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). At this price point, the Emira will take on the Porsche 718 Cayman and Lexus LC 500h as well as the Mercedes-AMG E63, BMW M5 and more.

