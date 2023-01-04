Kia to showcase 10 products at Auto Expo 2023: EV9 Concept to new-gen Carnival

Kia India has announced that they will be showcasing ten products at the Auto Expo 2023. This number includes a new Concept EV, an inspiring RV and some specialised vehicles amongst other products. However, it seems like the main highlight of Kia's stall will be the new Concept EV. The brand says that the EV has been designed and developed to reflect innovation in the automobile.

It could be the new AY compact SUV that the brand is working on currently. The production-spec version of the vehicle is expected to be positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos. This means that it would be larger than the Sonet so it will have better cabin space for the occupants. Or this EV could be the EV9 Concept SUV that the manufacturer has been teasing for a few days now. The EV9 Concept is a three-door electric SUV that the manufacturer is currently working on.

Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The RV that Kia has mentioned will probably be the new-gen Carnival which has been launched in the global market and will be finally making its way to the Indian market. The pricing of the new-gen Carnival will probably be quite higher than the current Carnival considering it will be a more premium product.

The brand is already teasing the new-gen Carnival on its social media. In the global market, the Carnival is sold with a 3.5-litre petrol engine that produces 291 bhp and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 198 bhp. It is highly likely that the Indian market will continue to get the diesel engine and there will be no petrol engines on offer.

The new-gen Carnival could be called KA4 and it is possible that the current Carnival could be sold alongside the new-gen Carnival. The manufacturer might also showcase the Seltos Facelift which is already on sale in the global market and the EV6 electric crossover. Moreover, the Sonet compact SUV and Carens MPV could also be showcased.

