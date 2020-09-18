Kia Sonet price breakdown: How does it face off against Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet was officially launched in India on Friday at a starting price of ₹6.71 lakh (ex showroom) after a highly-anticipated wait which began since the concept Sonet was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February. Sonet has since managed to generate a whole lot of buzz and seeks to make a mark in the sub-compact SUV segment which is presently dominated by Hyundai Venue. While Sonet is looking at its design on the outside, features inside, variants and drive capabilities to mount a massive challenge, its pricing structure is where its real test is at.

Sonet HTE is the base trim and those on an extremely tight budget would be be eyeing this option. Its price is already mentioned above and it means Sonet starts ₹6.71 lakh.

Sonet HTK is priced from ₹7.59 lakh, HTK+ starts at ₹8.45 lakh, HTX and HTX+ both start at ₹9.99 lakh and ₹11.65 lakh, respectively. The Sonet GTX+ is reportedly getting the maximum traction since pre-launch bookings were opened. Its pricing has been kept at ₹11.99 lakh.

Kia Sonet's detailed price list:

So how does Kia Sonet measure up in terms of pricing against the enormously popular Hyundai Venue?

Venue starts at a price point of ₹6.75 lakh for the E petrol variant. Next in line is S petrol which has a price tag of ₹7.45 lakh while E diesel is next in the price ascendancy order at ₹8.14 lakh. S Plus petrol is priced at ₹8.36 lakh while S Turbo petrol - a popular choice - has an asking price of ₹8.51 lakh. S Diesel is next and one will have to pay ₹9.05 lakh.

The first auto transmission option in the Venue comes in the S Turbo DCT which is priced at ₹9.65 lakh. Then there is the SX Turbo petrol manual priced at ₹9.84 lakh. The dual tone version is ₹10,000 more expensive.

iMT is a popular choice for convenient driving option as it does not have a clutch while it retains the gearbox. SX Sport iMT is priced at ₹10.25 lakh.

From here on the pricing structure of Venue is as follows:

SX Diesel Sport manual diesel - ₹10.30 lakh

SX Dual Tone manual diesel - ₹10.35 lakh

SX Opt Turbo manual petrol - ₹10.90 lakh

SX Opt iMT petrol - ₹11.20 lakh

SX Opt Turbo DT manual petrol - ₹11.25 lakh

SX Opt manual diesel - ₹11.46 lakh

SX Opt Sport manual diesel - ₹11.52 lakh

SX Plus Turbo DCT DT auto petrol - ₹11.63 lakh.

While the huge number of variants and trims on both Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue can get a bit intimidating for new buyers, it is important to note here that while Sonet starts around the same price point as the Venue, it is the Hyundai top-end that has advantage when it comes to the price at the top level. That said, the feature list on the top-end Sonet is even more exhaustive than on the Venue and those looking at getting their hands behind a brand new wheel would likely prefer the newer Korean sibling.

(All prices are ex showroom and for referenc. Please check company websites or with dealers for exact pricing structures)