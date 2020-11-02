Kia Sonet bats on front foot, finds 11,721 takers in October

Kia Sonet's meteoric rise in the Indian car market continues unabated despite the fact that it is one of the newest offerings here. Sonet's flight has been rapid since it was officially launched on September 18 and in its first full calendar month, found 11,721 takers.

Kia Motors India on Tuesday officially revealed its performance for the month of October and informed that it had sold a total of 21,021 units. With just three products from the car maker that had made its India debut in August of 2019, Kia has propelled itself to the big league with Sonet making up more than half the total numbers.

Sonet has been one of the most exciting launches of the year and it banks on a variety of factors for its success. Offered in petrol as well as diesel and with a number of transmission options, the sub-compact SUV is making the most of the buzz that the entire segment enjoys in the Indian market. It gets some standout features - both comfort as well as technology related - that has further bolstered its cause.

The reputation that Seltos - Kia's debut product in India - enjoys, may have also augured well for Sonet. The Korean car maker informed that its bigger SUV has maintained a steady pace and 8,900 units were sold in October. Carnival luxury MPV is the third product from the company and targets a very niche audience.

The October sales figures have ensured that Kia manages to cement itself as the fourth-largest vehicle manufacturer in the country. That a unit of Sonet is sold every three minutes reflects that the company has managed to make the most of the festive period which spans into November. "We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we're confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season," said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India. "It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases."

Shim further added that Kia is adding a third shift at its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh because of the surge in demand for its vehicles.