Kia Seltos, Carens, Sonet waiting period eases. Check how long you need to wait

Waiting to drive home in a new Kia Seltos? The Korean carmaker promises delivery could be quicker than in past. The waiting period on the compact SUV, along with other models like Sonet and Carens has gone down significantly in recent times. According to latest information, all three models can be delivered to customers within 12 weeks, or three months, from the date of booking. However, this may vary from dealer to dealer depending on cities.

Seltos and Sonet are the two best-selling models from the carmaker, while Carens has climbed up fast on the sales charts to become one of the best-selling three-row vehicles in the country. The waiting period on these models stretched up to almost six months earlier. It has now been reduced to almost half.

Kia has recently launched the updated versions of the Seltos, Sonet and Carens in India after the new BS 6 Phase 2 emission rules kicked in from this month. All three models have now been updated with RDE compliant engines. Kia has also introduced new engine and transmission options for models like Carens recently. With the latest RDE compliance, the 2023 Kia Sonet is now priced from ₹7.79 lakh onwards, while the 2023 Kia Seltos starts at ₹10.89 lakh. Lastly, the 2023 Kia Carens is priced from ₹10.45 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom. The Carnival limousine, Kia's fourth model in India, will be launched in a new avatar soon.

Among the changes, the petrol engine on the Seltos and Carens get a brand-new 1.5-litre turbo unit that replaces the 1.4-litre T-GDI motor. The new engine is part of the Hyundai Motor Group and develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque between 1500-3500 rpm. The petrol engine for Sonet remains unchanged. However, Sonet gets the updated 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine instead of the earlier WGT diesel unit. The updated engine develops 114 bhp, a bump of around 14 bhp over the older engine. The same 1.5 diesel engine also powers the 2023 Seltos and Carens and gets a power bump from 113 bhp to 114 bhp.

