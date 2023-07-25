Kia Seltos 2023 vs Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara: Price comparison

Kia India has launched the Seltos 2023 SUV in India last week. The new Seltos SUV, which comes at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among some of its key rivals in the compact SUV segment. Kia is offering the Seltos in both petrol and diesel powertrains. However, since Maruti Suzuki has ditched diesel in all its cars, this comparison is limited to just the petrol variants on offer from all three SUVs.

The entry-level variant of the Kia Seltos 2023 SUV is slightly more expensive compared to both its key rivals. The ₹10.89 lakh price tag is around ₹2,000 more expensive than the base variant of Hyundai Creta and almost ₹20,000 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

At the other end of the price structure, Kia Seltos is also expensive compared to the top-end versions of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The HTX+ and GTX+ variants, which are offered with turbocharged petrol engine and mated to either iMT or 7-speed DCT gearbox, cost between ₹18.29 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the petrol variants of the Hyundai Creta tops out 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara top-end version, which offers strong hybrid feature which is absent in the other two, comes at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is important to note that while Seltos may appear more expensive than its rivals, especially the top-end variants, the SUV offers more in terms of features compared to Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Seltos now comes armed with ADAS technology which gives it an edge over its rivals. Besides, the Korean auto giant is offering more transmission options too than the Creta and Grand Vitara.

Kia Seltos SUV is offered in three broad trims - the Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. Under the hood, Seltos is offered with two petrol units. The first one is a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine and the other one is a turbocharged 1.5-litre unit. The transmission options are aplenty in Seltos with options ranging from manual, iMT to iVT as well as DCT gearboxes.

Models (petrol-only variants) Starting price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Top-end price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Kia Seltos 2023 10.89 lakh 19.99 lakh Hyundai Creta 10.87 lakh 18.35 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara 10.70 lakh 19.95 lakh

Hyundai Motor offers the Creta SUV with two petrol engine options. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. Transmission options are limited to manual, iVT and DCT gearboxes.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV comes powered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is also offered mated to an electric motor in the hybrid versions. The SUV does not get any turbocharged unit. The transmission options are limited to manual, AT and e-CVT gearboxes for strong hybrid variants.

