Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you get?

Jawa recently launched the 350 in the Indian market. It replaces the Jawa Jawa in the lineup.
Jawa 350 costs ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom.
Jawa 350 competes directly against the Honda CB350
Honda CB350 costs ₹2.10 lakh ex-showroom.
Both motorcycles have a retro design language.
Both motorcycle use disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.
Jawa 350 uses a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 21 bhp and 28 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
Honda CB350 uses a 348.36 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 20 bhp and 30 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, it is the Honda that is better equipped.