Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you get?

Published Jan 30, 2024

Jawa recently launched the 350 in the Indian market. It replaces the Jawa Jawa in the lineup.

Jawa 350 costs 2.15 lakh ex-showroom.

Jawa 350 competes directly against the Honda CB350

Honda CB350 costs 2.10 lakh ex-showroom.

Both motorcycles have a retro design language.

Both motorcycle use disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer. 

Jawa 350 uses a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 21 bhp and 28 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Honda CB350 uses a 348.36 cc, air-cooled engine that puts out 20 bhp and 30 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, it is the Honda that is better equipped. 
