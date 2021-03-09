Top Sections
Home > Auto > Cars > Kia gives glimpse at EV6, its first dedicated electric vehicle
Kia has given a peek at what its EV6 would look like.

Kia gives glimpse at EV6, its first dedicated electric vehicle

1 min read . 09 Mar 2021 HT Auto Desk

  • Kia EV6 gets a new design language, one that may seek to attract young electric vehicle-buying audience.
  • Kia EV6 will be showcased to the world in the first quarter of 2021.

Kia Corporation, formerly called Kia Motor Corporation, has given a glimpse at its first dedicated electric vehicle in what is a possible bid to cement its challenge in the field of battery-powered vehicles. Called Kia EV6, the electric vehicle has been built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP).

While its battery power claims to make the Kia EV6 special, what adds to its resume is that it is the first product from the car maker to have been developed under a new design philosophy that embodies Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification. "EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles."

But why is it called Kia EV6?

Kia states that it is following a simple naming strategy, one that seeks to bring consistency to its EV nomenclature across all global markets. Every EV from the Koreans will have a name which begins with 'EV', followed by a number which would denote the car's position in Kia's electric vehicle lineup. This is also true for some of the new and conventional cars from the company, as was the case with the K8 sedan that was recently showcased.

While extensive details about Kia EV6 have still not been revealed, the EV will be showcased to the world audience in the first quarter of 2021. Kia is looking at having a bigger say in the EV market across the world and has readied and is readying a number of products. And although SUVs remain a key area of focus, expect more affordable and smaller EVs to be put out for prospective buyers as well.

