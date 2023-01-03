Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ken Block dies in a snowmobile accident

Pro rally driver Ken Block, who became an internet sensation with his driving skills and daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident on Monday, reports Reuters. The accident reportedly occurred in Utah's Wasatch County, and the Sheriff's office has said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him. He was reportedly riding in a group but was alone when the accident happened. Automobile lifestyle brand Hoonigan has said in a statement that Block was pronounced deceased at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 10:14 AM
Ken Block with his modified Audi S1.

He was one of the world's most famous rally car drivers, a segment where he competed since the mid-2000s, finishing on the podium dozens of times.

Also Read : Rishabh Pant's luxury car catches fire; cricketer severely injured

Ken Block began his rallying career in 2005 and was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games. The iconic rally driver also produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses in modified vehicles. The series racked up millions of viewership on YouTube.

Block posted his first of 10 Gymkhana videos on YouTube in 2008, which featured him stunt driving and drifting. The video nearly broke the internet. With more than one billion views, Block's Hoonigan YouTube channel became the most popular in motorsports history.

Apart from driving electric stunt cars from Audi or race cars from Porsche, he also spent time participating in various winter sports, including snowboarding, driving UTVs and snowmobiling. On Monday, he even posted pictures on Instagram saying he was in Utah snowmobiling. Ken Block is survived by his wife and two children.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: car racing motorsports race car car rally
