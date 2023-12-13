JLR strengthens partnership with Tata Communications for digital transformation

Jaguar Land Rover has strengthened its partnership with Tata Communications for the digital transformation of its future cars. The British luxury car manufacturer announced that this partnership will power the production of JLR's next-generation vehicles, as a key part of its re-imagine strategy. The automaker also said that this association will provide the connectivity foundation for the next phase of the digital transformation of Jaguar Land Rover and pave the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.

Jaguar has been working on a range of future cars which will come with a range of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. Also, they would come with features and technologies that will capture, monitor and analyse real-time data. Tata Communications will assist the automaker in these processes, claimed the car manufacturer. Also, the automaker will use the Tata Group company's expertise in improving production line performance. JLR claims that this partnership will significantly shorten the time to upgrade the manufacturing process, strengthen operational resilience and increase agility to meet production demands at its production plants.

Speaking about the partnership, Jaguar Land Rover's Group Chief Digital and Information Officer Tony Battle said that the connectivity platform will help us build a world-class ecosystem. "The connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences," he said. Tata Communications has revealed that it is deploying a digital fabric for JLR, which will help integrate the automaker's systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem.

This comes as the next step in both Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Communications' long-standing partnership. Tata Communications' Move platform is used in JLR cars, which enables connected car solutions powering the infotainment and telematics platforms in over 600,000 cars of the automaker with seamless connectivity across more than 100 markets, claims the auto company.

