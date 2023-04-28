Jimny to Innova-based MPV: Maruti Suzuki's upcoming cars expected soon

Maruti Suzuki plans to step up its SUV game in the country with a host of new models expected to hit the roads in coming days. India's largest carmaker started the year showcasing two new SUVs - Fronx and Jimny - at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. With Fronx already launched, and Jimny is just a few weeks away from being introduced, Maruti Suzuki is looking to consolidate its position in the SUV segment, taking on not only the Koreans but the Indian carmakers like Mahindra and Mahindra too.

Jimny is the next SUV from the carmaker expected to be launched in May. The bookings for the Jimny SUV was opened in January. Since then, the carmaker has clocked more than 30,000 bookings. The amount of interest around the Jimny SUV was witnessed at the auto show, as well as Maruti's dealerships where it has been showcased. This will be Maruti's first serious bet against lifestyle SUVs like the Mahindra Thar.

The next big ticket launch from Maruti Suzuki will be a new Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) based on the Innova HyCross. Maruti's tie up with Toyota Motor, which has already given birth to models like the Grand Vitara SUV, will now be extended further in the larger SUV and MPV space. Maruti's own Innova, which will be launched before the festive season kicks in this year, will be positioned above the likes of Ertiga and XL6. The carmaker is also expected to borrow the strong hybrid technology to offer its MPV as it aims to take on models like Kia Carens among others.

Maruti Suzuki is also reportedly planning a larger SUV to take on some of the three-row models like Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. It is expected that Maruti will develop a seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara SUV launched last year. It could also become the first three-row SUV in India to be offered with strong hybrid powertrain.

Among other models, Maruti Suzuki is also expected to launch the facelift or new generation models of Swift and Dzire. The Swift hatchback, one of the most popular models from the Maruti stable, is currently undergoing test in its new avatar for global markets. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will drive in the new Swift to India soon. The Dzire sub-compact sedan, which was last revamped back in 2016, is also up for facelift. The best-selling model in its category, the new generation Dzire is expected to hit Indian roads next year.

