Now, the made-in-India SUV has been launched in South Africa
The SUV is priced between 4.30 lakh Rand and 4.80 lakh Rand, which translate to ₹19.50 lakh and ₹21.79 lakh
Jimny is available in India between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The South African market gets both five-door and three-door versions of the Jimny
India acts as the manufacturing hub for the three-door and five-door Jimny
While the Indian domestic market gets the five-door version, the three-door iteration is built here for overseas markets
The South Africa-spec Jimny is available in three variants: GT MT, GLX MT and GLX AT
These variants are same as Zeta MT, Alpha MT and Alpha AT
Powering the South African market-spec SUV is the same K15B naturally aspirated engine that works in India-spec model