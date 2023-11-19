Maruti Suzuki launched the five-door-iteration of Jimny SUV in India in 2023

Published Nov 19, 2023

Now, the made-in-India SUV has been launched in South Africa

The SUV is priced between 4.30 lakh Rand and 4.80 lakh Rand, which translate to 19.50 lakh and 21.79 lakh

Jimny is available in India between 12.74 lakh and 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The South African market gets both five-door and three-door versions of the Jimny

India acts as the manufacturing hub for the three-door and five-door Jimny

While the Indian domestic market gets the five-door version, the three-door iteration is built here for overseas markets

The South Africa-spec Jimny is available in three variants: GT MT, GLX MT and GLX AT

These variants are same as Zeta MT, Alpha MT and Alpha AT

Powering the South African market-spec SUV is the same K15B naturally aspirated engine that works in India-spec model
