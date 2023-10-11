Jaguar bids adieu to ICE sports cars with F-Type ZP Edition

Jaguar has unveiled what appears to be the last internal combustion engine-powered sports car from the British luxury car manufacturer. The Tata Motors-owned car brand is sending the F-Type into retirement with one final edition, dubbed as F-Type ZP Edition. While this special edition car comes as the retirement version of the F-Type, it is also Jaguar's final fossil-fuel-powered sportscar, as the automaker is transitioning towards an all-electric future.

Jaguar has stated that it will build only 150 units of the F-Type ZP Edition. Available in both coupe and convertible versions, the special edition will be built throughout 2024, which marks F-Type's final production year. Jaguar has also said that the F-Type ZP Edition will be available in just two different colour combination options, which pay homage to the E-Type ZP Edition introduced earlier this year. The first colour combination includes Oulton Blue Gloss paint with a Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather interior while the second colour combination is Crystal Grey Gloss paint with a Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather interior.

Irrespective of the colour combinations, both the convertible and coupe models come with Porcelain White Gloss racing-style roundels on the doors and Porcelain White Gloss front grille surrounds. Besides that, Jaguar has said that the all-new F-Type ZP Edition will be sold exclusively with a series of gloss black exterior elements, including the wing mirrors and brake callipers. The car also comes with exclusive branding on the fenders. Both the coupe and convertible iterations of the F-Type ZP Edition come with 20-inch forged alloy wheels specially designed for the limited edition car. Also, they come with a ‘One of 150’ SV Bespoke plaque on the cabin.

The Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition comes with the same flagship powertrain as the F-Type R P575. This means a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine powers the car and churns out 567 bhp peak power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The special edition car can hit 0-96 kmph in 3.5 seconds and can run at a top speed of 300 kmph.

