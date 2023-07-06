Copyright © HT Media Limited
Isuzu announces monsoon service camp for customers. Check out offers available

Isuzu Motors India has announced its I-Care monsoon service camp for customers across the country. The Isuzu I-Care monsoon camp comes with a host of benefits and preventive maintenance checks and has been specifically designed for the automaker’s range of D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. The service camp will be organised across all of the automaker’s authorised dealer service outlets between July 10-22, 2023. Here’s a look at the offers available for customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 17:46 PM
The Isuzu I-Care monsoon service camp comprises a complimentary 37-point checkup along with more offers

The Isuzu I-Care monsoon service camp comprises a free 37-point comprehensive check-up, a 10 per cent discount on labour charges and a five per cent discount on car parts, lubricants and fluids. Customers planning to purchase roadside assistance at the service camp can avail of a 10 per cent discount, while BS6 vehicles specifically get free regeneration, which essentially cleaning of the DPF filter on diesel vehicles.

Also Read : Bringing in the new year with the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Last of old school

Customers can connect with their nearest or preferred Isuzu authorised dealer to schedule a service appointment during the monsoon service camp. Apart from Isuzu, Volkswagen India has also announced its annual monsoon campaign that offers a host of free services as well as offers.

The monsoon season can be particularly damaging to any vehicle with the rains, pothole-ridden roads, as well as low visibility creating hindrances. It's necessary to ensure your vehicle remains in good shape with timely checks and preventive maintenance for parts like the tyres, suspension and lights, which are extremely crucial in the rains. Also, make sure to replace your wipers in time on the vehicle.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 17:46 PM IST
TAGS: Isuzu Isuzu service monsoon service camp monsoon car care car service Isuzu India Isuzu V Cross
