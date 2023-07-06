Volkswagen India kicks off its annual monsoon campaign

HT Auto
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday announced that it has kicked off its annual monsoon campaign across its 120 service touchpoints in India. The program will go on throughout the month and will offer comprehensive services and lucrative offers to customers. Owners of Volkswagen vehicles can avail a complimentary 40-point check-up of cars for any existing issues.

| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 17:05 PM
Volkswagen customers can also book a service appointment or purchase loyalty products through the company's official website.
The check-up will assess if the car required any maintenance and repair services to avoid any potential breakdowns and ensure a comfortable riding experience. “Through the monsoon campaign, we aim to reiterate the importance of pre-monsoon maintenance care that is needed to ensure customer and vehicle safety owing to the tough driving conditions that the season brings," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Through the campaign, the company is also offering lucrative offers on its loyalty products such as Extended Warranty, Service Value Package and on select Value-Added Services. During the campaign, customers can also avail doorstep service to their customers through its mobile service unit that covers 90 per cent of the geography.

Customers can also book a service appointment or purchase loyalty products through the company's official website. “As a responsible brand, it is our endeavor to offer our customers a smooth, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience," Gupta added.

In a separate development, the company recently launched the GT DSG variant of the Virtus sedan at 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers 148 bhp and has a peak torque of 250 Nm, making it one of the most powerful offerings in its segment. The company claims it also offers a fuel efficiency of 19.62 kmpl which is ARAI certified.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in two broad variants, the Dynamic and Performance Line. The sedan is powered by Volkswagen's TSI technology. The former variant of Virtus, under its hood, features a 1.0-litre TSI engine while the latter comes with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT).

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 17:05 PM IST

