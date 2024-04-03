Is your car AC functioning properly? Key tips to maintain car’s air conditioning

Summer’s here and many parts of India have already started feeling the heat. After the winter spell, turning on the AC inside the house and inside your car has again become a habit. No wonder, one of the most important features in a car during summer is the air conditioning system. However, due to negligence and some unavoidable circumstances, the car AC starts malfunctioning at times. Following some basic maintenance tips can ensure the system remains properly functioning.

1 Park under a shade Prevention is better than cure is the word. While this phrase is often used for health-related advice, it is equally applicable for car cooling and maintenance as well. If the heat inside the cabin is compared with the disease here, the cooling is the cure. Preventing the car cabin from getting extremely heated is something that can be avoided by parking the vehicle in a covered space or under a tree or a shade. This results in blocking the sunrays directly hitting the car and eventually leads to lesser heat build-up inside the cabin. In such cases, the car AC works more effectively than when functioning in an extremely hot interior.

2 Clean the filter Just like your home AC, the in-car air conditioning systems also come with a filter, which is usually located inside the car’s cabin. Make sure to clean the filter after a few weeks as the Indian summer is usually dusty and the filter blocks those dust particles, which results in the filter itself becoming dirty and dusty. A dirty and dusty AC filter may impact the cooling performance of the car AC. Hence cleaning is important. Usually, the AC filter is located right behind the glovebox and it can be easily dismantled. If the AC filter is way too dirty, it is better to invest in a new one.

3 Go slow Many people tend to turn on the AC in full-blast mode as soon as they start the car. But, it is not the most effective process. Instead, turn on the AC in the lowest setting, keep the windows slightly open, let the hot and light air go out first and then gradually increase the speed of the AC blower. This is an age-old advice, but it always works.

5 Inspect and service the AC While we tend to inspect and service our home air conditioners regularly, we often neglect the same procedure for our car ACs. However, AC servicing is one of the regular maintenance. For people who use the AC regularly, replacing the AC filter is sufficient for them. However, for people who use the AC sparingly, it is recommended to get the entire system checked for leaks, refrigerant level and blockages as well. Any one of these issues could impact the cooling inside your car cabin. Getting a technician for AC inspection and servicing is easy and affordable as well.

