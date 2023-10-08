Malfunctioning car airbags or the occupants not following some tips can result in injuries
Modern crs come equipped with a wide range of active and passive safety features and airbag is a notable one among them
Following some key tips can mitigate the damage in case an airbag malfunctions
Here are a few life saving tips to avoid airbag injury
No matter how uncomfortable you feel or how slow you drive, always wear the seatbelt
Position driving seats properly ensuring a safe gap between steering wheel and seat
Always maintain 9 and 3 o'clock hand positions on steering wheel to avoid hand injuries in case of airbag deployment
Avoid leaning on doors, which can result injuries if the car comes with side curtain or side airbags and deploys them
Following these tips can help you to avoid airbag injuries