Airbags can save lives but can potentially injure car occupants as well

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 08, 2023

Malfunctioning car airbags or the occupants not following some tips can result in injuries

Modern crs come equipped with a wide range of active and passive safety features and airbag is a notable one among them

Following some key tips can mitigate the damage in case an airbag malfunctions

Here are a few life saving tips to avoid airbag injury

No matter how uncomfortable you feel or how slow you drive, always wear the seatbelt

Position driving seats properly ensuring a safe gap between steering wheel and seat

Always maintain 9 and 3 o'clock hand positions on steering wheel to avoid hand injuries in case of airbag deployment

Avoid leaning on doors, which can result injuries if the car comes with side curtain or side airbags and deploys them

Following these tips can help you to avoid airbag injuries
Check more on how to avoid airbag injuries
Click Here